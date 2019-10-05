Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce $123.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the lowest is $122.99 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $121.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $488.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.84 million to $488.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.78 million, with estimates ranging from $491.85 million to $499.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GWB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

GWB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.23. 206,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,107. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.