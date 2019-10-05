Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.54. Thor Industries reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

THO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. CL King downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 50.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,042,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 681,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 146.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,945,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 712,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,663,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Thor Industries by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

