Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.49). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

HRTX stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 388,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

