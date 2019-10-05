Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.79. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,672,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $92.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,043. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.