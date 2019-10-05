Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report sales of $53.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.30 million and the highest is $53.76 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $42.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $202.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $202.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.91 million, with estimates ranging from $215.04 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.97. 104,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $764.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

