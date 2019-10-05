Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. GreenSky also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSKY. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 375,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,838,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in GreenSky by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 517,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

