Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. CBS reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBS shares. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. CBS has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

