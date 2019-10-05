Zacks: American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Given $14.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Finance Trust an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 443,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

