Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yirendai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Macquarie lowered Yirendai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Yirendai alerts:

Shares of NYSE YRD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 129,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,146. The company has a market capitalization of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.69. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yirendai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Yirendai by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Equity Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.