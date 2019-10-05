YGGDRASH One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,890.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $85,890.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01012548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

