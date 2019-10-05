YEE Price Tops $0.0011 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, YEE has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, DigiFinex and Huobi. YEE has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $110,841.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038616 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.79 or 0.05422490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger, ABCC, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.