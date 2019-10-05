XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.27 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including and YoBit., Coinexchange.io and Waves DEX. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.27 million and $185.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00192007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01019601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090459 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves DEX, and YoBit. and Coinexchange.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

