Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.24. 2,424,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,787. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $113.41. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,480. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,203,809 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $152,631,000 after buying an additional 210,908 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.