Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ (XHR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE XHR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 450,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 181.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 205,343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 458,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,107,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,602 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

