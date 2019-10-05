World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,086,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $218,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INT. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 348.6% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 311.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 388,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 142,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $175,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $745,420. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

