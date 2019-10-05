Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.57 ($13.31).

LON:WKP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 938 ($12.26). The company had a trading volume of 239,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 897.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 912.38. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

