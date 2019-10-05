Wolfe Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.95. 319,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,551. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $888,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $630,695. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 36.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 222,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 30.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 252,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

