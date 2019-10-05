Wispr Reaches Market Cap of $17,555.00 (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded 54.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Wispr coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Wispr has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar. Wispr has a market cap of $17,555.00 and $11.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr Profile

WSP is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 32,112,365 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,168 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech . Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

