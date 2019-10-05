Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Wins Finance stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Wins Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

