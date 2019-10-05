Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Wins Finance stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Wins Finance has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $68.00.
About Wins Finance
