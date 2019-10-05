Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WINS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Wins Finance has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $68.00.
