Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. Wins Finance has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

