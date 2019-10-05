WINk 1-Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and $2.46 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WINk has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.