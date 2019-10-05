Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 276,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $94.70.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

