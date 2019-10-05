Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 24,000 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,164,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 1,694,304 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14,690.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 162,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 161,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,754. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

