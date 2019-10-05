Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3,562.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 5,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

