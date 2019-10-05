Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.42. 2,270,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

