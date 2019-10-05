Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC makes up approximately 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

TPVG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.28. 2,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,007. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

