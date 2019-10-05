Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of State Street by 34.2% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 21,541.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 120,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

