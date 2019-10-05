Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 45,492 Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 57.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Sanchez Midstream Partners makes up about 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanchez Midstream Partners were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,957,000.

SNMP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,146. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

