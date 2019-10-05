WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,344.17 ($30.63).

Shares of LON SMWH traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,967 ($25.70). 148,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,977.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,037.81. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

