Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 943.01, a current ratio of 943.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $513.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

WMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

