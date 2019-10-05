WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 142,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,228. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.