Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,538. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,502,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

