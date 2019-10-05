Wells Fargo & Co Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $9.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

NYSE UNFI opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $392.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 126.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.5% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $8,584,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 196,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 253.9% in the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

