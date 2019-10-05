Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 42,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.