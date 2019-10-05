Webster Bank N. A. Sells 250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after buying an additional 602,772 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 277.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 107,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 79,205 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 430,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,382. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

