Webster Bank N. A. Has $49,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 154.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 86.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 374,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 174,114 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 122.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 79,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 50.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter.

CII stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

