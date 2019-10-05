Webster Bank N. A. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,961,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

