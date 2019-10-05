Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 2,768 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 461.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Headinvest LLC increased its position in ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ABB by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 73,554 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in ABB by 9.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 39,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth $37,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

