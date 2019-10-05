Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 240 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

MDT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,286. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

