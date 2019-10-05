Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

