WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s (WRTBY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.