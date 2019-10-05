Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

WBA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. 3,352,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,763,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

