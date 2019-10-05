Wabi Hits One Day Volume of $88,096.00 (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Wabi token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Wabi has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.01012548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024121 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00090420 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

