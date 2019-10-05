VULCANO (VULC) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,457.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $156,457.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. In the last week, VULCANO has traded 71.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000130 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.