Vsync 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Vsync coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Vsync has a market capitalization of $13,007.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vsync has traded 75.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vsync alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004247 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (CRYPTO:VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. Vsync’s official website is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.