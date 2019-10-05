VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.09.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $186,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,630.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,684. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $172.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

