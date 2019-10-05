Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,120 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $43,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $590,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 70.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $979,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $734.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.