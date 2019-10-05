Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ResMed by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 478,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 101,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,241,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $132.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.59. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $603,849.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $823,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,260,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.