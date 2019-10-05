Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 704,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.18.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $289.83 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

