Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.55

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.56. Vicinity Centres shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 12,891,988 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22.

In related news, insider Janette Kendall purchased 11,956 shares of Vicinity Centres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,770.44 ($21,113.79).

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

